Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $530,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. HSBC started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

