Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $788,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

