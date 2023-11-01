Capital Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

