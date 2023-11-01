Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 2,315 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.