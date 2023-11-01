Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 2,751 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $707,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NYSE NKE opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

