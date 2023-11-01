Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 29,595 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $428,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH opened at $528.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

