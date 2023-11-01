Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 96,696 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 96,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

