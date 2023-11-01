Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

