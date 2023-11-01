Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 4,101.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 67.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

