Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

