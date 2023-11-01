Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.65) to GBX 2,960 ($36.02) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.47) to GBX 3,000 ($36.51) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($33.71) to GBX 2,860 ($34.80) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($38.94) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

