Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 226,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

