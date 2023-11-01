Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,859,580 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,859,580 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.48. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.