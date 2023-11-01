Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.26. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

