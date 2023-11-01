Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 231,428 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 231,428 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 4.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of Home Depot worth $335,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

