Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 27 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $601.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.38. The company has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $437.12 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

