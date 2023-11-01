Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 608,547 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 608,547 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 2.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.26% of Schlumberger worth $184,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $318,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931 shares in the company, valued at $53,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,712. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger
Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %
Schlumberger stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.