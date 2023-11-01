Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average is $181.48.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
