Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

