Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $534,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $316.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.42. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.99 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,418 shares of company stock worth $14,441,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

