Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

NYSE DHI opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

