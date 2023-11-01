Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,553 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Cardinal Health worth $178,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

