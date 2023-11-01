Cardlytics (CDLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%.
Cardlytics Stock Performance
Cardlytics stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $19.57.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
