Cardlytics (CDLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $408,922.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,845. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

