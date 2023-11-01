Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,278 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EMR opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

