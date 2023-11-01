Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

