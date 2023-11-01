Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,211 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $284.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

