Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

