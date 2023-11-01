Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $210,964,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $54,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BILL by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after buying an additional 457,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,441,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BILL in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.
Insider Transactions at BILL
In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
BILL Trading Up 1.8 %
BILL stock opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.