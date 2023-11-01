Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after buying an additional 128,237,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after acquiring an additional 386,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145,528 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

