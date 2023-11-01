Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWD opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

