Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 30.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

CMI opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

