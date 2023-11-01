Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $264.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.