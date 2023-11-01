Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $406.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.31 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

