Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Progyny worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. CWM LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Progyny by 48.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

