Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

DT stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,327.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

