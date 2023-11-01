Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Cloudflare stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,106,068.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,143,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,882 shares of company stock worth $36,788,951 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

