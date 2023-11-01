Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Chubb by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 54.6% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,846,000 after buying an additional 169,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,185,000 after buying an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb Dividend Announcement

CB stock opened at $214.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.88. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

