Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

