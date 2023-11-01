Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

