Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 571,583 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 98.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 899,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 445,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

