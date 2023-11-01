Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 124.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 397,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 99.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 249,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

