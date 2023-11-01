Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.15.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

