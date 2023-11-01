Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 222,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 51,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJR opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.