Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,030 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

BSCR opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

