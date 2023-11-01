Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 94,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 545,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 223,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

