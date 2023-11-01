Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.01. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
