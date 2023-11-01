Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.