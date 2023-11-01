Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Wingstop worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

