Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 6,937 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

