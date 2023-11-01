Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 96.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 103,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $262.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.06. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

